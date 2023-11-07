Ontario Securities Commission Provides Funding To Angel Investors Ontario For Investor Education Initiatives

The Ontario Securities Commission (OSC) announced today it is providing $189,000 in funding to Angel Investors Ontario, a not-for-profit association with a mission to grow Ontario’s Angel investing ecosystem.

The funding is an allocation from the OSC’s Designated Fund and will be provided in two instalments over two years. Angel Investors Ontario will use the funding to develop investor education materials for Ontario investors participating in early-stage investments.

“The OSC’s funding will help Angel Investors Ontario perform outreach to the growing pool of sophisticated retail investors in our province to strengthen financial literacy and build awareness of available resources,” said Grant Vingoe, CEO of the OSC.

Information about allocations from the OSC’s Designated Fund, including how to submit a request for a third-party funding initiative, can be found on the OSC’s website.

