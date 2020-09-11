NovitasFTCL Advises The Shareholders Of Acarda On Their Sale To lpa, The Capital Markets Technology Group Backed By Motive Partners

|
The European transaction sees acarda join Modelity, AAACell and Effcom as part of the lpa Group and further broadens their range of services to include regulatory reporting, data management and automation for the growing asset management sector.
Founded in 2006, the Frankfurt and Luxembourg based acarda is a RegTech specialist solution provider mandated by more than 40 asset managers, fund administrators, insurance companies and banks throughout Europe. Its proprietary cloud-based platform, arep, automates the entire reporting process irrespective of the IT systems on which their client operates and supports both European reports such as AIFMD, Solvency II, PRIIPS/MiFID II and CRR, as well as country-specific reports such as those for BaFin, CSSF, FCA and BVI.
The multi award-winning Frankfurt based lpa Group is one of the world’s leading consultants and developers of technology-based capital market solutions for banks, insurance companies and fund providers. The core business of the group is the CapTech suite, a portfolio of leading technology solutions for automated consultancy, sales and documentation for financial instruments, structured products and OTC derivatives. The lpa Group employs more than 400 developers and staff in 10 offices in New York, Tel Aviv, Singapore, and throughout Europe.
Motive Partners are a New York and London based private equity investor that specialises in financial technology. Their investments include the data and analytics business Dun & Bradstreet, core banking software provider Avaloq and digitalization service provider Finantix among others in the FinTech industry.
This is NovitasFTCL’s 6th transaction in the RegTech sector since 2017, further cementing its position as one of Europe’s leading FinTech specialist M&A boutiques and demonstrating its deep industry knowledge and reach within the RegTech industry. In executing these and other transactions NovitasFTCL has had recent, in-depth discussions with many trade and private equity counterparties who are actively seeking acquisition opportunities.