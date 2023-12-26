Notice On 2024 Dalian Commodity Exchange Market Holiday Arrangements

According to the Notice issued by the China Securities Regulatory Commission (CSRC), the relevant holiday arrangements for the market of Dalian Commodity Exchange (DCE) in 2024 are as follows.

1. New Year’s Day: The market is closed from December 30, 2023 (Saturday) to January 1, 2024 (Monday), and will open as usual from January 2 (Tuesday). There will be no night trading session on the night of December 29, 2023 (Friday).

2. Spring Festival: The market is closed from February 9 (Friday) to February 17 (Saturday) for holidays, and on February 4 (Sunday) and February 18 (Sunday) for weekends. The market will open as usual from February 19 (Monday). There will be no night trading session on the night of February 8 (Thursday).

3. Qingming Festival (Tomb-Sweeping Day): The market is closed from April 4 (Thursday) to April 6 (Saturday) for holidays, and on April 7 (Sunday) for weekend. The market will open as usual from April 8 (Monday). There will be no night trading session on the night of April 3 (Wednesday).

4. International Labor Day: The market is closed from May 1 (Wednesday) to May 5 (Sunday) for holidays, and on April 28 (Sunday) and May 11 (Saturday) for weekends. The market will open as usual from May 6 (Monday). There will be no night trading session on the night of April 30 (Tuesday).

5. Duanwu Festival (Dragon Boat Festival): The market is closed from June 8 (Saturday) to June 10 (Monday). The market will open as usual from June 11 (Tuesday). There will be no night trading session on the night of June 7 (Friday).

6. Mid-Autumn Festival: The market is closed from September 15 (Sunday) to September 17 (Tuesday) for holidays, and on September 14 (Saturday) for weekend. The market will open as usual from September 18 (Wednesday). There will be no night trading session on the night of September 13 (Friday).

7. National Day: The market is closed from October 1 (Tuesday) to October 7 (Monday) for holidays, and on September 29 (Sunday) and October 12 (Saturday) for weekends. The market will open as usual from October 8 (Tuesday). There will be no night trading session on the night of September 30 (Monday).

Members should inform their clients of DCE’s market holiday arrangements in a timely manner.