Notice Of Election Released For CalPERS Board Special Election - Seat Represents Active Public Agency Members

CalPERS has issued the official Notice of Election for the upcoming special election of a Public Agency representative to the CalPERS Board of Administration.
The Notice of Election provides the timeline for the spring 2022 election, information for members interested in filing to become a candidate for this board seat, including eligibility and nomination requirements, and access to various required forms.
Nomination petitions with required signatures, as well as candidate statements, and the nomination acceptance/ballot designation forms are due by 5:00 p.m. on December 16, 2021. Candidate statement addenda are due by January 3, 2022. Ballots will be mailed April 15, 2022, and votes must be received by May 16, 2022. Votes will be processed beginning May 17, 2022. Voting online, by phone, and by mail will be available to all eligible voting members.
The board seat was previously occupied by Jason Perez, who was elected to the CalPERS Board in October 2018. He resigned in June 2021. His four-year term expires on January 15, 2023.
The winner of this special election will finish the remaining time in the current term, as well as the next term of office through January 15, 2027. This seat is held by the public agency representative, so active public agency members are eligible to vote in this election.
The 13-member CalPERS Board sets policy and oversees the administration of retirement and health benefits on behalf of California public employers, and their active and retired employees. The board also oversees administration of the pension fund's investments. Under the California Constitution, the CalPERS Board has exclusive authority to administer the CalPERS Pension Fund.
A runoff election may be held later in 2022 if a candidate doesn’t receive a majority of votes cast in the election.
Information on the upcoming board election and resources for members and candidates are available on the Board Elections webpage.