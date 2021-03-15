Notice Of Election Released For CalPERS Board Elections

CalPERS has issued the official Notice of Election for the upcoming election of two (2) member-at-large representatives to the CalPERS Board of Administration.
The Notice of Election provides the timeline for the fall 2021 election, information for members interested in filing to become a candidate for one of the board seats, including eligibility and nomination requirements, access to various required forms, and notice of an incumbent’s intent to run for re-election.
Nomination petitions with required signatures, as well as candidate statements, and the nomination acceptance/ballot designation forms are due by 5:00 p.m. on May 13, 2021. Candidate statement addenda are due by June 1, 2021. Ballots will be mailed August 27, 2021 and votes must be received by September 27, 2021. Votes will be processed beginning September 28, 2021. Voting online, by phone, and by mail will be available to all eligible voting members.
The board seats elected by retired and active members are currently occupied by David Miller and Margaret Brown. Their four-year terms expire on January 15, 2022. Both Miller and Brown were first elected to the CalPERS Board in 2018 and are completing their first terms. These incumbents represent all CalPERS members, so retired and active members are eligible to vote in this election.
The 13-member CalPERS Board of Administration sets policy and oversees the administration of retirement and health benefits on behalf of California public employers, and their active and retired employees. The board also oversees administration of the pension fund's investments. Under the California Constitution, the CalPERS Board has exclusive authority to administer the CalPERS Pension Fund.
A runoff election may be held later in the year if a candidate doesn’t receive a majority of votes cast in the election.
Information on the upcoming board election and resources for members and candidates are available at www.calpers.ca.gov/boardelection.