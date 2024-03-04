Notable Hong Kong Academic Appointed Monetary Authority Of Singapore Term Professor At National University Of Singapore

The National University of Singapore (NUS) and the Monetary Authority of Singapore (MAS) have jointly appointed Professor Tang Heiwai as the MAS Term Professor in Economics and Finance from 4 to 15 March 2024. Professor Tang will be hosted by the Lee Kuan Yew School of Public Policy (LKYSPP) at NUS and the Economic Policy Group of MAS during the term of the Professorship.

2 Professor Tang is currently the Victor and William Fung Professor in Economics at the University of Hong Kong Business School and the Director of Asia Global Institute. He is also affiliated with the Federal Reserve Bank of Dallas (U.S.), the Center of Economic Studies and Ifo Institute (CESIfo, Germany), the Kiel Institute for the World Economy (Germany) and the Globalisation and Economic Policy Center (U.K.) as a research fellow. He has been a consultant to the World Bank, the International Finance Corporation, the United Nations, and the Asian Development Bank; and held visiting positions at the International Monetary Fund, Stanford University, Massachusetts Institute of Technology and Harvard University.

3 Professor Tang is a notable contributor to research on international trade, with a specific focus on China, production networks and global value chains. His research has been published in leading journals in economics, including American Economic Review and the Journal of International Economics. In addition to his academic achievements, he holds several policy and regulatory roles in Hong Kong, including as a member of the Currency Board Sub-Committee of the Hong Kong Monetary Authority’s Exchange Fund Advisory Committee, Industry Advisory Committee of the Insurance Authority, Securities and Futures Appeal Tribunal, and the Minimum Wage Commission, among others.

4 Professor Danny Quah, Dean of LKYSPP, said, “We are honoured to host Professor Tang. His extensive knowledge, including his affiliations with prestigious global institutions and work in significant policy and regulatory roles, underscore the depth and breadth of his expertise. We look forward to a thought-provoking and insightful engagement.”

5 Mr Edward Robinson, Deputy Managing Director (Economic Policy) and Chief Economist, MAS, said, “Professor Tang is a highly regarded economist on international trade and the China economy, and is noted for his important recent research, including rich empirical analyses on the economic impact of deglobalisation. Amid the important shifts taking place in the global economy, his deep knowledge on the drivers of economic and financial linkages between countries provides valuable insights for policymakers. It is a great privilege to welcome him as the 22nd MAS Term Professor and we look forward to learning from such a distinguished scholar.”

6 Professor Tang will deliver a public lecture on ‘Industrial Policy in a Fragmented World: Causes and Consequences’ at LKYSPP on 6 March 2024. He will discuss the drivers of rapid globalisation in recent decades, and examine how industrial policies can be used to achieve a more sustainable and inclusive economy amid recent pushback against globalisation. In addition, Professor Tang will give a research seminar and engage in dialogue sessions with NUS faculty members to discuss his latest research findings.

7 At MAS, Professor Tang will also give a seminar, and engage senior policymakers and economists on international finance and monetary policy issues.

About the MAS Term Professorship in Economics and Finance

First established in 2009, the MAS Term Professorship in Economics and Finance is awarded to distinguished scholars, who are appointed as Visiting Professors at the Department of Economics at the NUS Faculty of Arts and Social Sciences, the NUS Business School or LKYSPP. It aims to strengthen Singapore’s financial and economics research infrastructure and contribute to a vibrant research community and culture at local universities.

The MAS Term Professorship in Economics and Finance has been previously awarded to 21 distinguished scholars over the last 14 years.

