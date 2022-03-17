Northern Trust And State Street Join AFME Board

The Association for Financial Markets in Europe (AFME) has announced that Northern Trust and State Street have joined the Association as Board members. They join 24 other leading European wholesale banking groups on AFME’s governing body.
The individuals representing these Members on the AFME Board are Justin Chapman, Executive Vice President - Global Executive Securities Services and Global Head Market Advocacy & Innovation for Northern Trust and Martine Bond, Executive Vice President and Head of Global Markets Business in EMEA and GlobalLinkX for State Street.
Adam Farkas, Chief Executive of AFME, said: “We are delighted to welcome Justin and Martine to the AFME Board. We are very fortunate to welcome two such highly experienced market professionals and the addition of their deep expertise which will provide valuable input, in particular, to the work of our Technology and Operations and Post Trade divisions. We now have 26 leading global and European investment banks driving the decision-making on the AFME Board, further strengthening our voice as the trade body for Europe’s wholesale capital markets.”