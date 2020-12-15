Nordic Unmanned Lists On Euronext Growth

The drone company Nordic Unmanned has today been admitted to trading on Euronext Growth (ticker code: NUMND).
Nordic Unmanned delivers drone solutions for collecting and presenting data. Recently, the company raised NOK 99 million through issuing new shares.
“We are very pleased to see the strong interest from investors to take part in our flight going forward. The strong financial foundation we now have puts us in a position where we can increase our capacity and we will aim to capture the many opportunities that lies in the fast growing drone market ,” said Knut Roar Wiig , CEO of Nordic Unmanned.
Founded in 2014, Nordic Unmanned serves a number of large customers in Europe within areas such as environmental monitoring, fishery control, security, logistics and surveying and mapping. “The total drone market in Europe is expected to grow by approximately 14 percent annually to around USD 10 billion in the period from 2020 to 2025. North America and Asia have similar growth rates,” stated Nordic Unmanned .
The shares in the new issue were sold at NOK 14.70, corresponding to a market capitalisation of NOK 296 million.
With Nordic Unmanned, 51 new companies have been listed at Oslo Børs in 2020.
Knut Roar Wiig, CEO of Nordic Unmanned, celebrated the listing together with Øivind Amundsen, President and CEO of Oslo Børs, and Nordic Unmanned employees to celebrate the listing.
Video of the bell ceremony: https://youtu.be/k3I9D0zUfIU
About Nordic Unmanned Nordic Unmanned provides high-end, tailor-made drone solutions for collecting and presenting data to end-users. The company has become one of Europe’s leading drone service providers through proprietary products and strategic collaborations. Broad operational experience combined with a diverse range of products makes Nordic Unmanned well suited to provide end-to-end solutions for large governmental bodies, industrial clients as well as smaller businesses. nordicunmanned.com/about/