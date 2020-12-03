Nordic Growth Market Welcomes Valour As New Issuer Of Bitcoin ETP´s

Valour will on December 8th, list two Bitcoin ETP´s on Nordic Growth Market. There will be one ETP quoted in SEK and one in EUR. With these new listings from Valour, Nordic Growth Market is further strengthening the position as a leading exchange for ETP´s.
Valour Structured Products is a new issuer focused on offering retail and intuitional investors access to digital asset investment products and are based in Switzerland.
“Nordic Growth Market has been a dedicated partner for developing and supporting the ETP market for more than 15 years. We are delighted to welcome Valour and their new innovative ETP´s to NGM. Digital assets are an important part of the future financial markets and this is a significant step in making these products available for all investors,” said Tommy Fransson, Deputy CEO of Nordic Growth Market.
“Our mission is to make investment in disruptive technologies accessible to all and Nordic Growth Market is the ideal marketplace for this. The listing of the Bitcoin Zero ETPs on the Nordic Growth Market is just the first among a range of upcoming products from Valour. It marks a significant step towards the mainstream adoption of digital assets, enabling investors to diversify their portfolios and gain exposure to Bitcoin, whose value has almost tripled this year,” said Valour Founder and Director, Johan Wattenström.