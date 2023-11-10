Norconsult ASA Lists On Oslo Børs

55 th listing this year on Euronext and seventh listing this year on Oslo Børs markets

Market capitalisation of approximately NOK 5.9 billion and the largest listing on Oslo Børs in 2023

Oslo – 10 November 2023 – Oslo Børs, part of the Euronext Group, today congratulates Norconsult ASA (ticker: NORCO) on its listing on Oslo Børs main market.

Norconsult is one of the largest Nordic consulting companies in engineering, architecture and community planning, with roots dating back to 1929. The company has approximately 6,000 employees across more than 130 offices in Norway, Sweden, Denmark, Poland, Finland and Iceland. Norconsult aims to strengthen its number one position in the Norwegian market, as well as growing in Denmark and Sweden.

This is the seventh and largest listing so far this year on Oslo Børs markets. It is also the 55th listing on Euronext in 2023.

The offering comprised an institutional offering, a retail offering and an employee offering. In total 310,496,875 shares were admitted to trading. On the day of listing, the share price was set at NOK 19 and market capitalisation was NOK 5.9 billion. Adjusted for the company’s holdings of own shares, the market capitalisation is NOK 5.7 billion.

Egil Hogna, CEO of Norconsult, said: “The public listing of Norconsult is an important milestone in our almost 95-year history, a listing that will secure a strong employee ownership and provide exciting opportunities for the company. Norconsult is a highly skilled company with a strong local presence in the Nordics, with a balanced project mix in the private and public sector. Going forward, we will continue to work on attracting, developing and retaining the best talents and continue our profitable growth.”

Caption: Egil Hogna, CEO of Norconsult, rang the bell this morning to celebrate the company’s listing on the Oslo Børs main market together with more than 100 of his colleagues from Norconsult who attended a breakfast at Oslo Børs. He was welcomed by Eirik Høiby Ausland, Head of Listing (Photo: Petter Berntsen/ NTB).

About Norconsult ASA

Norconsult is a leading pan-Nordic interdisciplinary consulting firm combining engineering, architecture and digital expertise across projects of all sizes, for private and public customers in infrastructure, energy and industry, buildings and architecture. Headquartered in Sandvika, Norway, Norconsult’s delivery model is centered around knowledge hubs and local presence through approximately 6,000 employees across more than 130 offices in Norway, Sweden, Denmark, Iceland, Poland and Finland. (Figures as of 30.06.2023)