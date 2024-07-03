Non-Jordanian Ownership In Companies Listed On The Amman Stock Exchange Reached 47.1%, Of Which 33.1% For Institutional Investors

Amman Stock Exchange (ASE) revealed that the value of shares bought by non-Jordanian investors at the ASE in June 2024 was JD9.8 million, representing 14.5% of the overall trading value, while the value of shares sold by them amounted to JD13.2 million.

The value of shares bought by non-Jordanian investors since the beginning of the year until the end of June 2024 was JD164.1 million, representing 24.9% of the overall trading value, while the value of shares sold by them amounted to JD181.8 million.

Arab investors purchase during June 2024 were JD8.4 million, or 85.6% of the overall purchases by non-Jordanians, while the value of non-Arab purchases amounted to JD1.4 million, constituting 14.4% of the overall purchases by non-Jordanians. Arab investors sales amounted to JD6.7 million, or 50.4% of non-Jordanians total sales, while the value of non-Arab sales amounted to JD6.6 million, representing 49.6% of the total sales by non-Jordanians.

Hence, non-Jordanian investors' ownership in companies listed on ASE as of end of June 2024 represented 47.1% of the total market value, of which 33.1% for institutional investors including companies, institutions and funds. Arab investors own 32.0% and non-Arab investors own 15.1%. At the sectoral level, the non-Jordanian ownership in the financial sector was 51.0%, in the services sector was 21.5% and 53.5% in the industrial sector.