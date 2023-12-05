Non-Jordanian Ownership In Companies Listed On The Amman Stock Exchange Reached 47.4%, Of Which 35.8% For Institutional Investors

Amman Stock Exchange (ASE) revealed that the value of shares bought by non-Jordanian investors at the ASE in November 2023 was JD4.5 million, representing 5.4% of the overall trading value, while the value of shares sold by them amounted to JD4.9 million.

The value of shares bought by non-Jordanian investors since the beginning of the year until the end of November 2023 was JD130.0 million, representing 9.3% of the overall trading value, while the value of shares sold by them amounted to JD173.3 million.

Arab investors purchases during November 2023 were JD3.2 million, or 71.5% of the overall purchases by non-Jordanians, while the value of non-Arab purchases amounted to JD1.3 million, constituting 28.5% of the overall purchases by non-Jordanians. Arab investors sales amounted to JD4.3 million, or 87.3% of non-Jordanians total sales, while the value of non-Arab sales amounted to JD0.6 million, representing 12.7% of the total sales by non-Jordanians.

Hence, non-Jordanian investors' ownership in companies listed on ASE as of end of November 2023 represented 47.4% of the total market value, of which 35.8% for institutional investors including companies, institutions and funds. Arab investors own 32.4% and non-Arab investors own 15.0%. At the sectoral level, the non-Jordanian ownership in the financial sector was 51.3%, in the services sector was 21.0% and 53.2% in the industrial sector.