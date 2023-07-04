Non-Jordanian Ownership In Companies Listed On The Amman Stock Exchange Reached 47.5%, Of Which 36.8% For Institutional Investors

Amman Stock Exchange (ASE) revealed that the value of shares bought by non-Jordanian investors at the ASE in June 2023 was JD6.0 million, representing 5.7% of the overall trading value, while the value of shares sold by them amounted to JD8.6 million. As a result, the net of non-Jordanian investments in June 2023 showed a negative value of JD2.6 million, whereas the net of non-Jordanian investments showed a negative value of JD39.5 million during the same month of 2022.

The value of shares bought by non-Jordanian investors since the beginning of the year until the end of June 2023 was JD84.9 million, representing 9.7% of the overall trading value, while the value of shares sold by them amounted to JD109.1 million. As a result, the net of non-Jordanian investments showed a negative value of JD24.2 million, whereas the net of non-Jordanian investments showed a negative value of JD70.9 million for the same period of 2022.

Arab investors purchases during June 2023 were JD5.5 million, or 91.1% of the overall purchases by non-Jordanians, while the value of non-Arab purchases amounted to JD0.5 million, constituting 8.9% of the overall purchases by non-Jordanians. Arab investors sales amounted to JD7.1 million, or 81.8% of non-Jordanians total sales, while the value of non-Arab sales amounted to JD1.6 million, representing 18.2% of the total sales by non-Jordanians. As a result, the net of Arab investments showed a negative value of JD1.6 million, whereas the net of non-Arab investments showed a negative value of JD1.1 million in June 2023.

Hence, non-Jordanian investors' ownership in companies listed on ASE as of end of June 2023 represented 47.5% of the total market value, of which 36.8% for institutional investors including companies, institutions and funds. Arab investors own 31.9% and non-Arab investors own 15.6%. At the sectoral level, the non-Jordanian ownership in the financial sector was 51.5%, in the services sector was 20.5% and 53.5% in the industrial sector.