Non-Jordanian Ownership In Companies Listed On The Amman Stock Exchange Reached 47.7%, Of Which 36.7% For Institutional Investors

Amman Stock Exchange (ASE) revealed that the value of shares bought by non-Jordanian investors at the ASE in April 2023 was JD12.8 million, representing 11.4% of the overall trading value, while the value of shares sold by them amounted to JD18.6 million. As a result, the net of non-Jordanian investments in April 2023 showed a negative value of JD5.8 million, whereas the net of non-Jordanian investments showed a negative value of JD8.9 million during the same month of 2022.

The value of shares bought by non-Jordanian investors since the beginning of the year until the end of April 2023 was JD69.2 million, representing 10.6% of the overall trading value, while the value of shares sold by them amounted to JD85.1 million. As a result, the net of non-Jordanian investments showed a negative value of JD15.9 million, whereas the net of non-Jordanian investments showed a negative value of JD22.8 million for the same period of 2022.

Arab investors purchases during April 2023 were JD8.8 million, or 68.8% of the overall purchases by non-Jordanians, while the value of non-Arab purchases amounted to JD4.0 million, constituting 31.2% of the overall purchases by non-Jordanians. Arab investors sales amounted to JD5.3 million, or 28.4% of non-Jordanians total sales, while the value of non-Arab sales amounted to JD13.3 million, representing 71.6% of the total sales by non-Jordanians. As a result, the net of Arab investments showed a positive value of JD3.5 million, whereas the net of non-Arab investments showed a negative value of JD9.3 million in April 2023.

Hence, non-Jordanian investors' ownership in companies listed on ASE as of end of April 2023 represented 47.7% of the total market value, of which 36.7% for institutional investors including companies, institutions and funds. Arab investors own 32.2% and non-Arab investors own 15.5%. At the sectoral level, the non-Jordanian ownership in the financial sector was 51.7%, in the services sector was 19.9% and 53.6% in the industrial sector.