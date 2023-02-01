Nomura Asset Management’s Global Sustainable Equity Fund Reaches $1bn Landmark

Nomura Asset Management (‘NAM’), a leading global investment manager, today announces that its Global Sustainable Equity strategy has surpassed the USD1.119 billion landmark­.

The strategy is managed by Alex Rowe, lead portfolio manager, and Tom Wildgoose, co-manager and head of global equity investment. It is designed to deliver a double bottom line: strong investment returns alongside positive social and environmental outcomes.

The Global Sustainable Equity Fund (‘the Fund’), through which the strategy is available, is a 4* Morningstar rated fund and was launched in 2019. It aims to achieve long-term capital growth through investment in a relatively concentrated, actively managed portfolio of global equity securities issued by companies with the greatest total positive impact on society.

The Fund has delivered a strong return of 30.42% since inception1, (net of fees, in USD as per 30.12.2022, inception 15.04.2019). It is ranked in the first quartile of its Morningstar™ peer group since inception2 and the founder share class remains available at just 10 bps management fee3.

Alex Rowe, lead portfolio manager of the Global Sustainable Equity fund, said: “This is a very important milestone for both our global equities and sustainable equities team. We are greatly appreciative of the huge levels of investor support, and encouraged by the growing interest in sustainable equities, engagement and active global equity investing, despite the current market volatility. We believe the Global Sustainable Equity strategy continues to be a compelling proposition for investors seeking a sustainable approach without being forced to take a bet on ‘Growth’ or compromise on valuation discipline, which protects them against sharp reversals in style performance.”

The strategy combines NAM’s “total stakeholder impact philosophy” and “quality at a discount valuation” investment process. The focus is on having a positive impact on six UN SDG aligned impact goals:

Mitigate Climate Change

Mitigate Natural Capital Depletion

Eliminate Communicable Disease

Mitigate the Obesity Epidemic

Global Access to Basic Financial Services

Global Access to Clean Drinking Water

Peter Ball, Head of EMEA Distribution, commented: “These flows are a testament to the Global Sustainable Equity team’s ability to outperform despite uncertain market circumstances and in a crowded marketplace. For those clients willing to be flexible about fund size, the fee of just 10bps is very attractive and they have the confidence of knowing they are investing into a large and strongly performing strategy.”

¹ Morningstar Overall Ratings as at 31-12-2022. Morningstar rating based on the lead share class: Nomura Funds Ireland – Global Sustainable Equity Fund I USD. Peer Group: Morningstar Category = Global Large-Cap Blend Equity And Oldest Share Class = Yes And UCITS = Yes; Morningstar rating based on the lead share class: Nomura Funds Ireland – Global Sustainable Equity Fund I USD.

Copyright © 2023 Morningstar. All rights reserved. The information contained herein: (1) is proprietary to Morningstar and/or its content providers; (2) may not be copied, adapted or distributed; (3) is not warranted to be accurate, complete or timely; and (4) do not constitute advice of any kind, whether investment, tax, legal or otherwise. User is solely responsible for ensuring that it complies with all laws, regulations and restrictions applicable to it. Neither Morningstar nor its content providers are responsible for any damages or losses arising from any use of this information, except where such damages or losses cannot be limited or excluded by law in your jurisdiction. Past performance is no guarantee of future results.

2 Source: Nomura Asset Management as at 30.12.2022. Fund performance shown of the Nomura Funds Ireland – Global Sustainable Equity Fund I USD (IE00BJ1GXR76) since launch of the UCITS vehicle (15.04.2019), in USD and net of fees.

3 Class F Shares will be offered until the assets under management of the Class F Shares reaches US$150 million or the equivalent thereof or for a limited time subject to the discretion of Nomura Asset Management U.K. Ltd.

Background:

Nomura Funds Ireland – Global Sustainable Equity Fund, I USD

Performance net of fees, as per 30.12.2022, in USD

Nomura Funds Ireland - Global Sustainable Equity Fund (I USD) MSCI AC World Index Outperformance 1 Month -1.20% -3.94% 2.73% 3 Months 11.88% 9.76% 2.11% YTD -16.48% -18.36% 1.88% 31.12.2021 - 30.12.2022 -16.48% -18.36% 1.88% 31.12.2020 - 31.12.2021 21.15% 18.54% 2.62% 31.12.2019 - 31.12.2020 12.29% 16.25% -3.97% Since Inception (15.04.2019) 30.42% 23.69% 6.73%

Source: Nomura Asset Management as per 30.12.2022

Lead Portfolio Manager

Alex Rowe has been with NAM UK since 2014. He has over 11 years of experience as a professional equity investor and has specialised in sustainable and responsible investment since early 2016. Alex has primary responsibility for day to management of the fund and final decision-making authority. He holds a Masters of Chemistry (University of Oxford, First Class), and is a CFA Charterholder. Alex is an alumnus of the Oxford University Saïd Business School Impact Investing executive program.

Co-Portfolio Manager

Tom Wildgoose, also Head of Global Equity Investment at NAM UK, has been with the firm since 2007. He became Head of Research in 2011 and then Head of Global Equities in 2014. Tom has been an equity investor for 21 years and is the lead manager of the Nomura Global High Conviction Fund. Tom holds a Masters of Engineering (University of Durham, First Class), a Masters in Computing (Imperial College, London), is a CFA Charterholder as well as being an exam qualified management accountant.

The team seeks to engage with companies when there are ESG ‘issues’ and/or areas in which they feel the company could improve its impact on the total stakeholder group, and actively engage with those companies in which it is felt that stakeholder objectives are not being fully met. Where appropriate, they may consider and partake in joint action with other institutional investors and companies.



