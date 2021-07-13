Nodal Exchange Named Exchange Of The Year By Energy Risk For Third Year In A Row

Nodal Exchange has been named 2021 Exchange of the Year by Energy Risk magazine. The global Energy Risk Awards recognize excellence in energy risk management across the entire supply chain, from producers to traders and consumers, and all firms in between that facilitate risk management.
Nodal Exchange continues to improve its strong position in the North American power futures markets and currently has the majority of the market open interest. Nodal achieved record half year power futures volume as of June 30, 2021 with 1.069 billion MWh traded. Traded volume in June 2021 was 175 TWh, up 51% from the prior year and setting a new calendar month record. Power futures open interest also set a new record at the end of June with 1.092 Billion MWh (equivalent to the electricity consumption of over 102,500,000 U.S. households for a year).
Nodal Exchange also grew its environmental futures volume 156% in Q2 2021 over Q2 2020 with 48,528 lots traded, working with its collaborator IncubEx. Environmental futures open interest at the end of June 2021 was at 133,121 lots, up 85% from the prior year. Nodal, which is particularly strong in Renewable Energy Credits (RECs), saw volumes in Q2 across the 56 REC futures and options contracts on Nodal rise to 39,862 contracts, up 154% from 15,713 in Q2 2020 and open interest across the REC suite rise to 125,214 contracts, up 118% from 57,398 in Q2 2020.
“Nodal Exchange is honored to receive the Exchange of the Year award from Energy Risk for the third year in a row and fifth time overall,” said Paul Cusenza, Chairman and CEO of Nodal Exchange. “We are grateful for the support of our entire trading and clearing community without which this achievement would not have been possible, and we are pleased that Energy Risk has recognized our success.”