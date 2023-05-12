Nodal Exchange Named Commodity Exchange Of The Year By Energy Risk

Nodal Exchange has been named 2023 Commodity Exchange of the Year by Energy Risk magazine. The prestigious Energy Risk Awards, now in their third decade, recognize excellence in financial risk management across the commodities sector.

Nodal Exchange is a leader in innovation, having introduced the largest set of electric power locational (nodal) futures contracts and the largest set of environmental contracts in the world. Nodal Exchange is the market leader in North American power futures achieving a record 52.4% share of open interest at the end of April 2023. Nodal set a calendar month record for April with traded power futures volume of 306 million MWh, up 25% from 244 million MWh in April 2022.

Open interest in environmental products on Nodal Exchange also reached a record high of 255,418 lots in April, up 33% from 192,707 at the end of April 2022. Nodal posted a monthly volume record in environmental markets of 43,833, topping the prior record of 35,787 lots in May 2022.

“Nodal Exchange is honored to receive the Commodity Exchange of the Year award from Energy Risk for the sixth time,” said Paul Cusenza, Chairman and CEO of Nodal Exchange and Nodal Clear. “We are grateful for the support of our trading and clearing community without which this achievement would not have been possible, and we are appreciate that Energy Risk has recognized our continued success.”