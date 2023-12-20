Nodal Exchange Announces Launch Of Solar Peak Power Futures Contracts

Nodal Exchange announces the launch of 23 new solar peak futures contracts. These contracts are available for trading today. The new products, created in response to customer feedback, enable more precise risk management as solar generation plays an increasingly significant role in the evolving energy landscape.

The full list of contracts, where HE stands for Hour Ending, rtp stands for real time power and dap stands for day ahead power, includes:

PJM

· PJM.WESTERN HUB_month_7x HE 10-17_rtp · PJM.WESTERN HUB_month_7x HE 10-17_dap · PJM.WESTERN HUB_month_7x16_rtp · PJM.WESTERN HUB_month_7x16_dap

ERCOT

· ERCOT.HB_NORTH_month_7x HE 10-17_rtp · ERCOT.HB_HOUSTON_month_7x HE 10-17_rtp · ERCOT.HB_WEST_month_7x HE 10-17_rtp · ERCOT.HB_SOUTH_month_7x HE 10-17_rtp · ERCOT.HB_NORTH_month_5x HE 18-22_rtp · ERCOT.HB_HOUSTON_month_5x HE 18-22_rtp · ERCOT.HB_WEST_month_5x HE 18-22_rtp · ERCOT.HB_SOUTH_month_5x HE 18-22_rtp · ERCOT.HB_NORTH_month_5x HE 07-11_rtp · ERCOT.HB_NORTH_month_7x16_rtp · ERCOT.HB_HOUSTON_month_7x16_rtp · ERCOT.HB_WEST_month_7x16_rtp · ERCOT.HB_SOUTH_month_7x16_rtp

CAISO

· CAISO.TH_NP15_GEN-APND_month_6x HE 07-08 & 17-22_dap · CAISO.TH_SP15_GEN-APND_month_6x HE 07-08 & 17 22_dap · CAISO.TH_NP15_GEN-APND_month_7x HE 09-16_dap · CAISO.TH_SP15_GEN-APND_month_7x HE 09-16_dap · CAISO.TH_NP15_GEN-APND_month_6x HE 09-16_dap · CAISO.TH_SP15_GEN-APND_month_6x HE 09-16_dap

Nodal Exchange is the market leader in North American power futures having the majority share of the open interest with 1.283 billion MWh as of end of November 2023. In November, Nodal achieved a year-to-date record with January – November 2023 traded power futures volume of 2.574 billion MWh, up 15% from 2.245 billion MWh during the same time-period in 2022. Nodal’s new solar peak power contracts extend its offering of the largest set of electric power futures and options contracts in the world.

“Nodal Exchange is pleased to be able to respond to our participants’ needs by adding these new solar peak contracts aiding in the energy transition to more renewable energy”, said Paul Cusenza, Chairman and Chief Executive Officer of Nodal Exchange. “We look forward to continuing to expand our product offerings to best meet the hedging needs of the U.S. energy markets.”