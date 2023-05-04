Nodal Exchange Achieves Records In Power And Environmental Futures With 25% And 179% Growth Respectively In Trading Volume In April

Nodal Exchange today announced new records in power and environmental futures. In power, Nodal set a calendar month record for April with traded power futures volume of 306 million MWh, up 25% from 244 million MWh in April 2022. Nodal continues to be the market leader in North American power futures with a record 52.4% share of open interest at the end of April with 1.269 billion MWh open interest representing $117 Billion of notional value based on both sides.

Nodal posted a monthly volume record in environmental markets of 43,883, topping the prior record of 35,787 lots in May 2022 by 23% and growing 179% over April 2022. Open interest in environmental products on Nodal Exchange also reached a record high of 255,418 lots in April, up 33% from 192,707 at the end of April 2022.

April featured a number of new environmental market records:

New Jersey Class 2 RECs volume reached 10,990 lots traded in April and achieved open interest of 26,870 lots

Texas CRS wind and solar RECs April volume was 10,781 lots, representing the second high trading month, and achieved open interest of 45,703,

PJM-related REC open interest reached 131,724 lots

Nodal, in collaboration with IncubEx, offers the largest suite of environmental contracts in the world, with more than 100 futures and options products listed on the exchange.

“I am extremely pleased to see continued strong growth performance in both our power and environmental markets,” said Paul Cusenza, Chairman and CEO of Nodal Exchange and Nodal Clear. “We are proud to serve these markets in managing risk and appreciate the ongoing support of this community.”