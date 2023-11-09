Nodal Exchange Achieves Record Volume In Power And Environmental Markets

Nodal Exchange today announced new trading records in power and environmental futures. In power, Nodal achieved a year to date record with January 2023 – October 2023 traded power futures volume of 2.355 billion MWh, up 15% from 2.050 billion MWh during the same time period 2022. In October, Nodal Exchange traded volume was 242.5 million MWh, up 27% from October 2022. Nodal continues to be the market leader in North American power futures having the majority share of the open interest with a 1.268 billion MWh at the end of October. The open interest represents over $121.4 billion of notional value (both sides).

October volume in environmental products totaled 21,368 lots, up 22% from 17,510 lots a year earlier, making it the highest October on the exchange. Total open interest ended October at 274,849 lots, up 32% from 208,968 lots a year earlier.

REC open interest on Nodal ended October at 219,901 lots, up 32% from 166,802 contracts a year earlier. The REC products across respective registries continue to show solid growth. CRS-listed RECs ended October with open interest of 54,633 lots, up 35% from 40,507 lots. Texas CRS RECs totaled 50,624 lots, up 30% from 39,031 lots a year earlier.

“Nodal is pleased to have achieved these new records in both power and environmental markets and appreciates the ongoing support of its community,” said Paul Cusenza, Chairman and CEO of Nodal Exchange and Nodal Clear. “We are very happy to see the continued growth and are proud to be contributing the to the evolution and expansion of the North American power and environmental markets.”