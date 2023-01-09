Nodal Exchange Achieves Record Traded Volume In Power And Environmental Markets In 2022

Nodal Exchange announced today that it achieved record trading volumes in 2022 in both power and environmental markets.

Nodal achieved a record 2.4 billion MWh power futures volume traded in 2022, representing 8.3% growth over 2021. Nodal is the market leader in North American power futures having the majority share of the open interest with a record 1.1 billion MWh as of end of year 2022. The open interest represents over $133 billion of notional value (both sides).

Nodal, with its collaborator IncubEx, continued to grow trading in the environmental futures and options markets. Nodal achieved a record 280,603 lots of environmental futures and options volume traded in 2022, representing 13% growth over 2021. Nodal also set a calendar month environmental trading record in December with 32,642 lots, up 21% from 26,915 lots in December 2021. Nodal US environmental futures and options open interest at year end 2022 was 223,275 lots, up 31% from 170,770 at the end of 2021. Total notional value of environmental products traded on Nodal hit a new record of $2.1 billion in 2022.

In 2022, Nodal introduced new contracts in the voluntary and compliance carbon markets and first-ever products in renewable energy certificates and renewable fuel credits. The new listings pushed the number of environmental products offered on Nodal to more than 100, extending the largest suite of environmental products offered on any exchange.

“Nodal plays a key role in providing price, credit and liquidity risk management solutions to the markets we serve, and we appreciate the confidence of our trading community which resulted in significant growth in our power and environmental markets in 2022,” said Paul Cusenza, Chairman and CEO of Nodal Exchange. “As we begin the new year, we look forward to further developing all our markets and expanding our product portfolio in order to best meet the needs of the markets we serve.”