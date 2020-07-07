Nodal Exchange Achieves New Records In Power, Natural Gas And Environmental Futures

Nodal Exchange set a new record in power futures open interest in June with 1,052 TWh of power futures open interest. Nodal Exchange has the majority of power futures open interest in the United States including a record 59% in the PJM market.
Nodal Exchange also set a new record in natural gas futures traded volume in June with 8.1 TWh, exceeding the record from the previous month of 3.5 TWh.
Nodal Exchange set new open interest records in environmental futures contracts with 7.7% market share and 71,893 lots at the end of June which is up 167% from the prior year.
“Nodal Exchange is proud to see continued growth in our power, natural gas and environmental futures markets and very much appreciates the support of our trading and clearing community,” said Paul Cusenza, Chairman and CEO of Nodal Exchange.