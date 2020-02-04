Nodal Exchange Achieves New Records In Power Futures In January Including Majority Of PJM And ISO-New England Open Interest

Nodal Exchange achieved its 18th consecutive month of record calendar month trading volume in power futures in January 2020 with 179 million MWh ($4.9 Billion per side).
Nodal Exchange continues to improve its strong position in the North American monthly power futures markets achieving a record 938 million MWh of open interest as of January 31, 2020 representing over 45% market share. Nodal Exchange’s position is especially strong in the PJM and ISO-NE markets, where it has achieved a majority share of open interest, with 53% share in both as of January 31, 2020.
In addition, Nodal continues to expand its environmental offering, working with its collaborator IncubEx, with the successful launch of the first physically delivered California Low Carbon Fuel Standard (LCFS) futures contract on January 31, 2020.
“We are pleased to see the continued growth and very much appreciate the trust and support of our trading and clearing community which enables us to achieve these outstanding results,” said Paul Cusenza, Chairman and CEO of Nodal Exchange.