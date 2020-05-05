Nodal Exchange Achieves Greatest US Power Open Interest After 2nd Highest Trading Day Ever

On Friday, May 1, 2020, Nodal Exchange achieved its second highest trading day in power futures with a total volume of 42 million MWh. The significant trading volume resulted in over 1,030 million MWh of total power futures open interest as of end of day May 1st. This marked the first time Nodal Exchange had the largest power futures open interest of any exchange in North America.
“We are thrilled to have achieved this milestone of having the highest U.S. power futures open interest in North America and very much appreciate the trust and support of our trading and clearing community which enabled us to reach this significant goal,” said Paul Cusenza, Chairman and CEO of Nodal Exchange.