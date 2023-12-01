Nodal Clear Wins Clearing House Of The Year At FOW International Awards 2023

Nodal Clear was named Clearing House of the Year at the FOW International Awards 2023 in London during an evening ceremony following the publication’s Trading London conference on November 29th. The FOW International Awards recognize innovation and achievement for firms in the derivatives industry.

Nodal Clear is a clearing house providing central counterparty services for Nodal Exchange and Coinbase Derivatives Exchange. Nodal Clear has innovated in the clearing space introducing its award-winning expected shortfall methodology for initial margin calculations. Owing to the efficiency and effectiveness of its risk methodology, Nodal Exchange has become the leading power futures exchange in North America.

In their announcement, FOW highlighted Nodal’s ‘fresh approach to risk’ in using expected shortfall methodology for margin calculations while moving into new products and services in the digital assets space.

“I am thrilled and honored that Nodal Clear has been recognized as the Clearing House of the Year at the prestigious FOW International Awards 2023,” said Paul Cusenza, Chairman and CEO of Nodal Exchange. “This accolade is a testament to our unwavering commitment to excellence and innovation. We are grateful for the support of our entire trading and clearing community without which this achievement would not have been possible.”