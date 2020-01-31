Nodal Clear Announces Wedbush Securities As New Clearing Member

Nodal Clear, LLC, the clearing house for Nodal Exchange, today announced that Wedbush Securities Inc. has been approved as a clearing member.
“We are pleased to welcome Wedbush Securities as a clearing member to Nodal Clear,” said Paul Cusenza, Chairman & CEO of Nodal Clear and Nodal Exchange. “Nodal Exchange continues to grow, and we see this reflected in our growing community of participants and clearing members. As we continue to develop our core businesses and expand into new asset classes, we are pleased that Wedbush Securities will now offer its customers the ability to take advantage of Nodal Exchange’s trading and risk management services.”
“Wedbush is excited to become the newest clearing member of Nodal Exchange,” said Bob Fitzsimmons, Executive Vice President of Wedbush Securities. “Our clients are active traders in the power and energy markets, and access to Nodal products is a key need for any major player in this space.”
Nodal Clear began clearing Nodal Exchange contracts on October 19, 2015. All transactions on Nodal Exchange are cleared through Nodal Clear.