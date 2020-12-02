"No Amount Of Cynicism, Disbelief Or Even Fantastical Thinking Can Obscure The Compelling Case For Bitcoin": Paolo Ardoino, CTO Bitfinex

Commenting on the recent price movements of Bitcoin Paolo Ardoino, CTO at Bitfinex said:
"Crypto markets are today retracing some of the recent gains. As some of the euphoria in the cryptosphere subsides, participants can reflect on how far the space has evolved since the previous all-time high for bitcoin of $20,000. No amount of cynicism, disbelief or even fantastical thinking can obscure the compelling case for Bitcoin. Global asset managers will continue to recalibrate their portfolios accordingly."