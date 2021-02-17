Nigerian Television Authority To Display Nigerian Stock Exchange Ticker Tape Across Its Network

Investors and viewers of the Nigerian Television Authority’s (NTA) stations will now be able to see the daily price information of securities trading on The Nigerian Stock Exchange (NSE or The Exchange). This was announced at the digital Closing Gong Ceremony hosted by the NSE on Wednesday, 17 February 2021 to officially mark the broadcast of the NSE Daily Price Information known as the “Ticker Tape” across the NTA Network.
Speaking at the ceremony, the Chief Executive Officer, NSE, Mr. Oscar N. Onyema, OON stated, “At The Exchange, we remain committed to providing issuers with a platform that allows them to meet their strategic business objectives and one way of backing that commitment is making price information available across as many credible channels as possible. The NTA runs the largest television network in Nigeria with stations and network centres in almost every part of the country. We are, therefore, pleased to launch the broadcast of the NSE Daily Ticker Tape across the NTA network. This is part of our strategy to widen our domestic investor coverage, especially to retail domestic players who accounted for about 30% of equity transactions valued at N619 billion in 2020.”
On his part, the Director-General, NTA, Mallam Yakubu Ibn Mohammed commented, “On behalf of the Management and Staff of NTA, I appreciate the honour given to me to participate in the NSE's digital Closing Gong Ceremony. It is noteworthy that the NTA has partnered with the capital market by providing uninterrupted dissemination of information to the public since the late 1980s. As the NSE supports listed companies through capital raising and investment, we have watched fortunes grow from 1961 till date. I would, therefore, like to congratulate the leadership of The Exchange for positioning it as the investment destination of choice, and pledge NTA’s continued coverage and commitment to the success of the activities of the NSE.”
The NSE continues to respond to stakeholders' increased demand for easy access to data. It would be recalled that the NSE recently upgraded its X-Data Portal to provide a more efficient, user-friendly experience in accessing real time, delayed, end of day and historical data for all financial instruments listed on the NSE. The ticker tape further complements the NSE website and other NSE portals in providing capital market participants with more channels to access relevant market information required for making investment decisions.