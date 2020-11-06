Nigerian Stock Exchange Weekly Market Report For November 6th 2020

A total turnover of 2.067 billion shares worth N22.636 billion in 25,187 deals were traded this week by investors on the floor of the Exchange, in contrast to a total of 1.909 billion shares valued at N23.610 billion that exchanged hands last week in 23,578 deals.
The Financial Services industry (measured by volume) led the activity chart with 1.575 billion shares valued at N13.725 billion traded in 14,521 deals; thus contributing 76.21% and 60.63% to the total equity turnover volume and value respectively. The Consumer Goods Industry followed with 178.574 million shares worth N3.609 billion in 4,669 deals. The third place was the Conglomerate Industry, with a turnover of 102.697 million shares worth N155.195 million in 599 deals.
Click here for full details.