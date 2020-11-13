Nigerian Stock Exchange Weekly Market Report For November 13th 2020

It was a historic trading week as the NSE All Share Index (ASI) posted its largest daily gain in more than five years on Thursday, 12 November 2020. The ASI rose beyond the set threshold of 5% triggering a 30 minute trading halt of all stocks for the first time since the Circuit Breaker was introduced in 2016.
The Circuit Breaker protocol was triggered at 12:55p.m., when the NSE ASI increased from 33,268.36 to 34,959.39. The market reopened at exactly 1:25p.m., with a 10 minute intra-day auction session before resuming continuous trading till the close of the day at 2:30p.m. Meanwhile, a total turnover of 4.509 billion shares worth N58.733 billion in 47,140 deals were traded this week by investors on the floor of the Exchange, in contrast to a total of 2.067 billion shares valued at N22.636 billion that exchanged hands last week in 25,187 deals.
