Nigerian Stock Exchange Weekly Market Report For May 29th 2020

It was a brief trading week as the Federal Government of Nigeria declared Monday 25th and Tuesday 26th May 2020 as Public Holidays to mark the end of holy month of Ramadan and commemorate the Eid al-Fitr celebrations.
Meanwhile, a total turnover of 1.255 billion shares worth N13.501 billion in 20,554 deals were traded this week by investors on the floor of the Exchange, in contrast to a total of 1.718 billion shares valued at N18.849 billion that exchanged hands last week in 26,367 deals.
