Nigerian Stock Exchange Weekly Market Report For December 31st 2020

It was another brief trading week as the Federal Government of Nigeria declared Monday, 28th December, 2020 and Friday, 1st January, 2021 as Public Holidays to celebrate Boxing day and the New Year respectively.
Meanwhile, a total turnover of 1.806 billion shares worth N25.966 billion in 14,634 deals were traded this week by investors on the floor of the Exchange, in contrast to a total of 2.756 billion shares valued at N40.311 billion that exchanged hands last week in 17,459 deals.
