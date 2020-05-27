Nigerian Stock Exchange Reports Positive Performance Across Asset Classes

The Nigerian Stock Exchange (NSE or The Exchange) has remained attractive in terms of dividend yield and market valuation ratios, with the All Share Index outperforming peer exchanges in Africa. This was revealed by the Chief Executive Officer, NSE, Mr. Oscar N. Onyema, OON during the Stakeholder Engagement Series which held on Wednesday, 27 May 2020.
Highlighting NSE’s performance so far in 2020, Mr. Onyema said, “Supported by recovering oil prices, resumption of economic activities and attractive valuations, we have seen the NSE ASI rally from -20.6% in March to -6.1% return Year-to-Date. This is particularly noteworthy when compared to other leading African Exchanges including the JSE/FTSE ASI (-13.1%); Nairobi ASI (-15.6%); and BRVM Composite (-17.5%); EGX 30 ( -27.6%). We have also experienced increased activity from domestic investors who currently represent 59% of equity value traded for the first time in ten years, as well as from retail participants who are taking advantage of low valuations and high dividends.”