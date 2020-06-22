Nigerian Stock Exchange Raises A Toast To Guinness Nigeria At 70 Years

Guinness Nigeria Plc, one of the pioneer companies to be listed on The Nigerian Stock Exchange (NSE or The Exchange), in the Beer and Beverage Industry, marked its 70th anniversary celebration with a Closing Gong ceremony at the Exchange on Monday, 22 June 2020. To commemorate the anniversary, the CEO of the iconic brand Mr. Baker Magunda, was given the privilege to sound the digital Closing Gong of the NSE.
Speaking at the ceremony, the Chief Executive Officer (CEO), NSE, Mr. Oscar N. Onyema, OON said, “It is my great pleasure to congratulate the entire Board and Management of Guinness Nigeria Plc on this remarkable feat. Over the course of this 70-year journey, we are glad to have partnered to positively influence business performance and outcomes both in making capital available for expansion and in impacting various communities through good corporate citizenship. Today, the NSE reiterates its commitment to be your trusted business partner in achieving your strategic business objectives and celebrating milestones such as today.”
On his part, the CEO, Guinness Nigeria Plc, Mr. Baker Magunda remarked, “We are proud members of The Nigerian Stock Exchange, delivering value to our 68,000 shareholders and continuously growing our capital base. Since we listed in 1965, we have enjoyed a favourable and fantastic relationship with NSE as well as with the professionals within The Exchange under the leadership of Mr. Onyema. The NSE’s support as a key stakeholder has been unwavering and we will continue to treasure this partnership and growing with The Exchange. Looked ahead, we are resolute in our commitment to contribute to Nigeria’s growth and while improving our performance for shareholders and investors.”
During the ceremony, Mr. Onyema raised a toast to Guinness Nigeria’s 70th Anniversary with one of the brand’s premium drinks to the delight of Mr. Magunda. This is just one of the new and interesting elements the NSE continues to bring to the table as it navigates stakeholder engagement in the time of COVID.