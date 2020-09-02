Nigerian Stock Exchange: NSE X-Academy Extends Capacity Building Opportunities To Chartered Institute Of Bankers Of Nigeria

A well-functioning financial market is crucial for economic recovery, especially in light of the macroeconomic implications of COVID-19 in the years to come. Players in the money and capital markets must, therefore rethink product development and service delivery, to reflect the current economic climate and investors’ sentiment. This was further emphasized at a recent workshop organised by the Chartered Institute of Bankers of Nigeria (CIBN) and X-Academy, a knowledge-platform of The Nigerian Stock Exchange (NSE or The Exchange).
The workshop themed, Financial Investment Options in Nigeria: The Synergy Between Money & Capital Markets came on the heels of the announcement of the accreditation of X-Academy as an Educational Training Service Provider (ETSP) for the banking and finance industry by CIBN. The certification empowers X-Academy to provide professional and other trainings to CIBN and practitioners in the banking industry as well as issue ethical and professional guidance to them.
During the accreditation ceremony, the President, CIBN, Mr. Bayo Olugbemi, expressed delight in the accreditation of X-Academy and ETSPs. “Today marks another significant milestone in our quest to strengthen the capabilities of the human capital in the banking and finance industry. I am, therefore, pleased to congratulate the ETSPs for their commitment, dedication and professionalism evidenced by the time, energy and resources deployed to attain their current standards. This accreditation affirms that these organisations have adopted and complied with the required standards, and we look forward to exploring other areas of collaboration in the near future.”
Speaking at the workshop, the Chief Executive Officer, NSE, Oscar N. Onyema, OON, represented by his Senior Special Assistant and Head, Government Relations, NSE, Akin-Olusoji Akinyele, stated, “Our collaboration with CIBN is significant in order for us to properly capture the importance of the synergy between money and capital markets. We are, therefore, excited about this strategic partnership as it will widen the already extensive reach of the X-Academy and enhance our efforts to equip individuals and organisations with relevant skills and knowledge to lead and transform their businesses for sustainable growth.”
On her part, the Head, X-Academy, NSE, Ugochi Obi noted, “We are pleased to partner with the CIBN to deliver the first of many capacity building exercises that will address the needs of the financial services industry especially in light of evolving trends. At the X-Academy, we continue to build on our expansive curriculum, highly-trained and qualified facilitators, and well-equipped infrastructure – physical and digital – to deliver accessible, cost-effective and high-quality trainings within and beyond our ecosystem. The accreditation from CIBN is a huge step in the right direction for us and we reiterate our commitment to providing flexible, interactive and customized learning that meets the needs of our stakeholders.”
It would be recalled that in 2019, The Exchange launched X-Academy e-learning, a platform that has provided users easy access to highly structured and comprehensible self-paced capital market and soft skills learning content, at their convenience. Accessible via https://x-academy.nse.com.ng/ekp/home.html X-Academy e-learning provides a wide range of courses designed to bridge the knowledge gap in sustainable finance, investment, corporate governance, risk management, and compliance as well as management development topics. X-Academy has also seamlessly delivered a series of virtual trainings during the pandemic to ensure an uninterrupted access to professional resources across several fields.