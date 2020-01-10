Nigerian Stock Exchange: NSE Index Reconstitution

The Index Governance Committee of the Exchange wishes to inform the public that Cement Company of Northern Nigeria Plc (CCNN), following the completion of Scheme of Merger between CCNN and Obu Cement Company Plc, and subsequent delisting, has been removed from the following Indices:
- NSE All Share Index
- NSE Main Board Index
- NSE 30 Index
- NSE Pension Index
- NSE AFR Div Yield Index
- NSE MERI Growth Index
- NSE Lotus Islamic Index
- NSE Industrial Goods Index
CCNN will be replaced in the same weight by BUA Cement Plc as a constituent security in all the referenced index baskets.
The periodic rebalancing of the NSE’s Indices will remain unchanged and not affected by this reconstitution.
For further enquiries and clarification on the above, please contact the abablo@nse.com.ng.