Nigerian Stock Exchange Hosts Good Cause Ambassador, Innocent ‘Tubaba’ Idibia, To Digital Closing Gong Ceremony

As entertainment becomes one of the leading elements of influence, especially amongst younger generations, the world is quickly recognizing and leveraging the arts to drive societal change. This was highlighted by the Chief Executive Officer, The Nigerian Stock Exchange (NSE or The Exchange), Oscar N. Onyema, OON during a digital Closing Gong ceremony in honour of Innocent ‘Tubaba’ Idibia, NSE Good Cause Ambassador on Monday, 13 July 2020.
Speaking during the session, Mr. Onyema noted that, “Since hitting the limelight over 20 years ago, Tubaba has continuously used his music as an instrument to drive change and impact within the society. We were, therefore, delighted to appoint Tubaba as the NSE Good Cause Ambassador in August 2019. Following his appointment, Tubaba has been collaborating with NSE on its various CSR programmes such as the NSE Corporate Challenge, NSE Essay competition and more recently the Masks for All Nigerians campaign. We consider our partnership to be impactful and this continues to reiterate our philosophy that everyone has an opportunity to help make the world a better place.”
On his part, Tubaba expressed his delight to collaborate with NSE saying, “I am truly honoured to have been selected as the NSE Good Cause Ambassador and to be given the privilege to sound the Closing Gong on The Exchange today. I am proud to be affiliated with an organization that continues to pursue economic empowerment and the sustainable development of our great Nation. As the NSE Good Cause Ambassador, I hereby reiterate my commitment to supporting the activities of The Exchange; and as an entrepreneur in the Agriculture sector, I look forward to coming back to The Exchange, but this time as an Issuer.”
Mr. Onyema went on to congratulate Tubaba on his recent appointment as the United Nations High Commissioner for Refugees (UNHCR) Ambassador and thank him for his support in driving the Masks For All Nigerians campaign to galvanize individuals and companies towards donating 400 million masks for Nigerians especially the low-income households.