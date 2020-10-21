Nigerian Stock Exchange Events Postponed Due To Social Unrest

The Nigerian Stock Exchange has today announced the postponement of all events scheduled for this week in view of the social unrest experienced across the nation. A new date will be communicated in due course for the following:
|
S/N
|
Event
|
Previously Scheduled Date
|
Status
|
1
|
Ikeja Hotels Plc Closing Gong Ceremony
|
Wednesday, 21 October 2020
|
Postponed
|
2
|
FinTech Webinar
|
Thursday, 22 October 2020
|
Postponed
|
3
|
Market Data Workshop 2020
|
Friday, 23 October 2020
|
Postponed
The NSE thanks those who have shown interest and registered for these events. Please be assured that your registration details will be automatically transferred to the new date of the relevant event. The NSE truly regret any inconvenience this date change may have caused and look forward to your participation.