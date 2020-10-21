 Skip to main Content
Nigerian Stock Exchange Events Postponed Due To Social Unrest

Date 21/10/2020

The Nigerian Stock Exchange has today announced the postponement of all events scheduled for this week in view of the social unrest experienced across the nation. A new date will be communicated in due course for the following:

S/N

Event

Previously Scheduled Date

Status

1

Ikeja Hotels Plc Closing Gong Ceremony

Wednesday, 21 October 2020

Postponed

2

FinTech Webinar

Thursday, 22 October 2020

Postponed

3

Market Data Workshop 2020

Friday, 23 October 2020

Postponed

 

The NSE thanks those who have shown interest and registered for these events. Please be assured that your registration details will be automatically transferred to the new date of the relevant event. The NSE truly regret any inconvenience this date change may have caused and look forward to your participation.