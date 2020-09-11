Nigerian Stock Exchange Employees Support The Fight Against COVID-19 With Mask Donation

As more socioeconomic activities open in Lagos State, there is a growing call for increased vigilance in preventing the spread of the COVID-19 coronavirus. It is in light of this that The Nigerian Stock Exchange (NSE or The Exchange) donated over 3,000 face masks to transport workers, teachers and artisans.
This donation is part of the NSE Employee Giveback and Volunteering Programme which was instituted to encourage employees to make a positive impact in their communities whilst providing them with hands-on experience and the learning opportunities about the issues that plague the society. To raise awareness and support the fight against the COVID-19 pandemic, this Employee Giveback effort was tagged 500 Shades of Kindness.
Speaking on the donation, the Head, Corporate Communications, NSE, Olumide Orojimi stated, “Our goal is to positively impact the lives of those within our communities whilst promoting responsible corporate citizenship within our organisation and the capital market ecosystem. We have identified individuals who due to the nature of their business or their daily interaction with others will require the use of face masks to protect themselves. Looking ahead, The Exchange remains committed to making a difference by not only providing face masks to Nigerians but also educating the public on how to stay safe during this crisis.”
It would be recalled that The Exchange announced its commitment of N100Million to support the fight against the COVID-19 pandemic in Nigeria in May 2020. N60Million out of this sum was donated to the Capital Market Support Committee for COVID-19 (CMSCC) led by the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC) through an Ambulance and cash donation; while the balance N40Million was devoted to the Masks For All Nigerians campaign. Under this campaign, The Exchange has donated over 100,000 face masks across several states in Nigeria and implemented an enlightenment program on the safe use of masks on traditional and social media.
Furthermore, The Exchange has galvanized support from private sector players which has led to the donation of a total of 608,990 face masks to beneficiaries all over the Country. Other contributors include OPay, Babalakin & Co Legal Practitioners, AIICO Insurance, Lafarge Africa, Alpha Mead Group, UACN Plc, Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC), Red Star Express, WCM Capital, and BUA Group.