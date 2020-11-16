Nigerian Stock Exchange Chief Executive Officer Onyema, Nigerian Securities And Exchange Commission Director General Yuguda, Fayemi To Headline Webinar On Privatisation Of State-Owned Enterprises

Privatisation now occupies the centre stage in global economic liberalization and is regarded as an avenue for raising productivity and enhancing overall economic growth. In line with its commitment to champion sustainable growth in Africa’s largest economy, The Nigerian Stock Exchange (NSE or The Exchange) in collaboration with the Nigeria Governors’ Forum (NGF) and the Nigerian Investment Promotion Council (NIPC) will host a webinar themed, Privatisation in Nigeria and the Outlook for Subnational Economic Development on Tuesday, 17 November 2020.
The virtual session will convene State Governors/Government Officials, capital market operators, strategic & other investors, and financial services providers to discuss the impact of privatization on the development and performance of the subnational economy. The event will be hosted by Oscar N. Onyema, OON, Chief Executive Officer, NSE and will feature a keynote address from His Excellency (H.E.) Kayode Fayemi, CON, Governor, Ekiti State, and Chairman, NGF; and a goodwill message from Lamido Yuguda, CFA, Director General, Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).
It is expected that the webinar will provide participants with a broad idea on how privatization of public enterprises would assist governments to unlock value and overcome financing and other challenges in their respective State Owned Enterprises. To do this, discussions will centre on the following topics: Privatization of State-Owned Enterprises: A Catalyst for Economic Growth and Unlocking State Revenue Potential and Engendering Economic Development through Privatization of State-Owned Enterprises. Interested members of the public who wish to attend can register for the workshop at http://bit.ly/nsesoe-webinar
Confirmed speakers at the event include H.E. Babajide Sanwo-Olu, Governor, Lagos State; H.E. Dapo Abiodun, Governor, Ogun State; H.E. Nasir El-Rufai, Governor, Kaduna State; H.E. Benedict Ayade, Governor, Cross River State; H.E. Willie Obiano, Governor, Anambra State; H.E. Bala Mohammed, Governor, Bauchi State; H.E. Abdullahi Sule, Governor, Nasarawa State; Ibukun Awosika, Chairman, Board of Directors, First Bank of Nigeria; Chinua Azubike, CEO, InfraCredit; Asishana Okauru, Director General, NGF; Bolaji Balogun, CEO, Chapel Hill Denham; Alex Okoh, Director General, Bureau of Public Enterprises; Uche Orji, MD/CEO, Nigeria Sovereign Investment Authority; Bismarck Rewane, CEO, Financial Derivatives and Member, Presidential Advisory Council; Doyin Salami, Chairman, Presidential Economic Advisory Council; Yewande Sadiku, Executive Secretary, NIPC; and Andrew Nevin, Partner & Chief Economist, PwC Nigeria.