Nigerian Stock Exchange, ARM Securities Limited Collaborate To Enhance Retail Investors’ Participation

In line with its objective to enhance retail investors' participation in the Nigerian capital market, The Nigerian Stock Exchange (NSE or The Exchange) held a Retail Investors Workshop on Thursday, 11 March 2021. The event was themed, Value Investing vs. Growth Investing was hosted in collaboration with ARM Securities Limited.
Speaking at the event, the Divisional Head, Trading Business, NSE, Mr. Jude Chiemeka stated, “Despite the year 2020 presenting a number of local and global economic challenge, the Nigerian stock market witnessed what was arguably one of its best years in recent history. The market recorded a number of significant milestones and achievements during the course of the year, one of which was the NSE All Share Index emerging the best performing index in the world out of 93 global indices tracked by Bloomberg, posting a one-year return of +50.03%. It is therefore no wonder that the stock market has continued to attract numerous investors. At The Exchange, we will continue to make it a priority to not only provide all investors with an accessible, transparent market where they can achieve their investment objectives, but also to equip investors with the necessary skill and knowledge required to enable them achieve those objectives.”
In addressing the theme around Value Investing vs. Growth Investing, Mr. Mustapha Alao, Investment Research Analyst, ARM and Mr. Seyi Adeosun, Equities Portfolio Manager, ARM provided participants with insights on the opportunities both strategies provide. The importance of determining an investor’s investment objective, risk appetite and knowledge of the stock market were emphasised as critical factors in making investment decisions. Participants were allowed to further engage with the speakers through a dedicated interactive session moderated by the Head, X-Academy, NSE, Ms. Ugochi Obi. Finally, the Managing Director, ARM, Mr. Gbenga Magbagbeola provided information on how participants can take advantage of capital market opportunities.
In response to the participants’ and the investment public’s growing demand for a better understanding and appreciation of investment products, The Exchange continues to provide touchpoints to communicate including webinars such as this. The market looks forward to more opportunities to engage.