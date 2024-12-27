Nigerian Exchange Weekly Market Report For The Week Ended 27 December 2024

The market opened for three trading days this week as the Federal Government of Nigeria declared Wednesday December 25 and Thursday December 26, 2024, as Public Holidays to commemorate the Christmas Celebration.

Meanwhile, a total turnover of 1.387 billion shares worth N52.023 billion in 33,411 deals was traded this week by investors on the floor of the Exchange, in contrast to a total of 2.536 billion shares valued at N91.382 billion that exchanged hands last week in 51,406 deals.

