The market opened for three trading days this week as the Federal Government of Nigeria declared Monday June 17 and Tuesday June 18, 2024, as Public Holidays to commemorate 2024 Eid el Kabir celebrations.

A total turnover of 3.301 billion shares worth N53.157 billion in 27,536 deals was traded this week by investors on the floor of the Exchange, in contrast to a total of 2.633 billion shares valued at N43.652 billion that exchanged hands last week in 33,709 deals.

