The market opened for four trading days this week as the Federal Government of Nigeria declared Monday 2 nd January 2023 a Public Holiday to mark the New Year celebration.

A total turnover of 921.856 million shares worth N27.154 billion in 15,601 deals was traded this week by investors on the floor of the Exchange, in contrast to a total of 1.880 billion shares valued at N18.988 billion that exchanged hands last week in 12,036 deals.

