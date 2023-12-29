BV_Trial Banner.gif
Nigerian Exchange Weekly Market Report For December 29th, 2023

Date 29/12/2023

The Market opened for three trading days this week as the Federal Government of Nigeria declared Monday December 25 and Tuesday December 26, 2023 as Public Holidays to commemorate the Christmas celebration.

Meanwhile, a total turnover of 1.186 billion shares worth N31.425 billion in 23,969 deals was traded this week by investors on the floor of the Exchange, in contrast to a total of 2.474 billion shares valued at N53.787 billion that exchanged hands last week in 35,848 deals.

Click here for full details.

