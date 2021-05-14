Nigerian Exchange Market Report For May 14th 2021

It was a brief trading week as the Federal Government of Nigeria declared Wednesday 12th and Thursday 13th May 2021 as Public Holidays to mark the end of holy month of Ramadan and commemorate the Eid al-Fitr celebrations.
Meanwhile, a total turnover of 840.334 million shares worth N9.561 billion in 13,239 deals were traded this week by investors on the floor of the Exchange, in contrast to a total of 1.419 billion shares valued at N15.918 billion that exchanged hands last week in 18,459 deals.
