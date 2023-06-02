Nigerian Exchange Market Report For June 2nd, 2023

The market opened for four trading days this week as the Federal Government of Nigeria declared Monday 29th May 2023 as Public Holidays to commemorate the inauguration of the newly elected President of the Federal Republic of Nigeria.

A total turnover of 2.586 billion shares worth N46.643 billion in 35,122 deals was traded this week by investors on the floor of the Exchange, in contrast to a total of 1.963 billion shares valued at N33.899 billion that exchanged hands last week in 30,827 deals.

