Nigerian Exchange Group Plc (“NGX Group” or “The Group”) announces its unaudited results for the half year ended 30 June 2023.

Group Financial Highlights

Income statement In millions of naira Jun-23 Jun-22 % Change Revenue 3,200.1 3,823.3 -16.3% Other income 490.3 392.5 24.9% Gross earnings 3,690.3 4,215.7 -12.5% Personnel expenses (1,409.4) (1,354.5) -4.1% Operating expenses (1,028.3) (991.2) -3.7% EBITDA 1,252.6 1,870.0 -33.0% Depreciation and Amortization (176.6) (256.9) +31.3% EBIT 1,076.0 1,613.1 -33.3% Interest expense on borrowings (1,207.3) (1,339.9) +9.9% Total expenses (2,614.3) (2,602.6) -0.4% Operating (loss)/Profit 1,076.0 1,613.1 -33.3% Share of profit-equity accounted investees 857.2 950.0 -9.8% Profit before income tax 726.0 1,223.2 -40.6% Profit /(loss) for the year 444.1 820.2 -45.9% Balance sheet In millions of naira Jun-23 Dec-22 % Change Cash and cash equivalent 5,001.7 4,749.7 5.3% Long-term investment securities 16,503.2 16,330.1 1.1% Investment in associates 27,831.9 29,711.2 -6.3% Property, plant and equipment 3,688.4 3,827.4 -3.6% Total assets 54,939.6 57,063.2 -3.7% Total equity 37,175.3 36,807.3 1.0% Total liabilities 17,764.4 20,255.9 -12.3% Key ratios Jun-23 Dec-22 % Change Returns on average equity (ROAE) 1.2% 2.2% -46.1% Return on average assets (ROAA) 1.9% 2.8% -32.0% EBITDA margin 33.9% 44.4% -23.5% Operating profit margin 29.2% 38.3% -23.8% Profit after tax margin 12.03% 19.45% -38.1%

Commenting, Mr. Oscar N. Onyema (OON), the Group Managing Director/Chief Executive Officer, said:

“While our half-year financial results for 2023 may reflect the impact of economic headwinds, NGX Group demonstrated resilience by recording a profit before tax of N0.7 billion. We are optimistic that with market friendly pronouncements already made by the new government, trading and listing activities will continue the positive impact experienced in June 2023. Consistent with our strategic objective to maximise shareholder value, the Board of Directors has consented to an interim dividend of N0.25 Kobo per ordinary share of 50 Kobo. This translates to a total payout of N495,532,893 (Four Hundred and ninety-five million, five hundred and thirty-two thousand, eight hundred and ninety-three Naira). This initiative underscores better flow through of dividend from an associate company and first-time dividend payment from our flagship subsidiary. It also emphasizes our continued commitment to working collaboratively with our shareholders and other stakeholders in creating and distributing value, even in challenging market conditions”.

Group Financial Performance Review

Gross earnings recorded a decrease of 12.5% to N 3.70 billion from N 4.22 billion as of June 2022, while other income increased by 24.9% to N 490 million from N 393 million in the same period.

o 14.6% decline in treasury investment income (27.1% of revenue) to N869 million in June 2023 relative to N1,017.4 million in the comparative period in 2022 primarily driven by a comparative reduction in our treasury holdings year over year.

o 21.2% decline in transaction fees (57.2% of revenue) to N1,830 million in June 2023 from N2,320.7 million recorded in June 2022 due to a drop in trading activities in Nigerian Exchange Limited (“NGX” or “The Exchange”).

o 6.7% increase in listing fees (12.1% of revenue) to N388.1 million in June 2023 from N363.8 million in June 2022 buoyed by improved listing on the Exchange in the first half of 2023 relative to the first half of 2022.

o Rental income (2.2% of revenue) earned from NGX Real Estate lease of office floor spaces recorded a 38.6% increase from N51.8 million in June 2022 to N71.7 million as of June 2023.

o 39.5% decline in other fees (1.3% of revenue) to N42.1 million in June 2023 from N69.7 million in June 2022, which represents rental income from the trading floor, annual charges from brokers, dealing license, and membership fees earned by the Group.

24.9% increase in other income (13.3% of gross earnings) was driven primarily by:

o 30.3% improvement in market data income (59% of other income) to N287.98 million from N220.94 million reported in June 2022, which is made up of technology income, other sub-lease income, and penalty fees.

o 22.4% growth in other operating income (31% of other income) from N122.5 million in June 2022 to N149.9 million in June 2023.

Total expenses grew marginally by 0.4% from N 2.60 billion in June 2022 to N 2.61 billion in June 2023 primarily driven by a 3.7% growth in operating expenses (39.3% of total expenses) to N 1.02 billion from N 991.2 million in June 2022. This was moderated because of a decrease in the finance cost (46% of total expenses) of N 1.21 billion related to a term loan facility. Personnel expenses (53.9% of total expenses) also grew by 4.1% from N 1.35 billion in June 2022 to N 1.41 billion during the period under review.

Consolidated and separate statement of comprehensive income

In millions of naira Jun-23 Jun-22 Revenue 3,200.1 3,823.3 Other income 490.3 392.5 Gross earnings 3,690.3 4,215.7 Personnel expenses (1,409.4) (1,354.5) Depreciation and Amortisation (176.6) (256.9) Operating expenses (1,028.3) (991.2) Total expenses (2,614.3) (2,602.6) Operating profit/(loss) 1,076.0 1,613.1 Finance Cost (1,207.3) (1,339.9) Profit/(Loss) before investee income 1,076.0 1,613.1 Share of profit of equity accounted investees (net of income tax) 857.2 950.0 Profit before minimum taxation 726.0 1,223.2 Minimum tax - - Profit before income tax 726.0 1,223.2 Income tax expense (281.9) (403.0) Profit for the year 444.1 820.2

Consolidated and separate statement of financial position