Nigeria Securities And Exchange Commission, NGX Group Lead the Charge In Financial Education During World Investor Week

As part of the global IOSCO World Investor Week, which took place from October 7-13, 2024, Nigerian Exchange Group Plc (NGX Group), in collaboration with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC) and other market operators, organized a series of engaging events aimed at promoting financial literacy and empowering retail investors. These activities highlighted the growing importance of technology and sustainability in modern finance, aligning with the 2024 theme: “Technology, Digital Finance, and Sustainable Finance.”

The week kicked-off with a financial literacy seminar at Pan-Atlantic University, Lagos, hosted by NGX Group and the Financial Literacy Technical Committee of SEC. The event attracted hundreds of students eager to learn about the fundamentals of investing, setting the stage for a series of impactful engagements aimed at equipping participants with the knowledge necessary to make informed financial decisions.

Following the seminar, the NGX Retail Investor Clinic provided practical insights into capital market strategies from industry experts. The week’s events culminated in the symbolic “Ring the Bell for Financial Literacy”, leveraging the NGX Closing Gong Ceremony to emphasize the ongoing efforts to educate and empower retail investors. Over 200 participants, including representatives from institutions like the Nigerian Higher Education Foundation, the University of Lagos, and GFA Technologies, attended.

Dr. Emomotimi Agama, Director-General of SEC, highlighted the importance of investor protection and regulatory oversight in fostering trust. “Our mission is to safeguard investor interests while promoting informed participation,” he emphasized.

Temi Popoola, GMD/CEO of NGX Group, speaking on behalf of Alhaji Umaru Kwairanga, Group Chairman of NGX Group, stressed the Group’s leadership in using technology to drive sustainable finance and innovation. Jude Chiemeka, CEO of NGX, reiterated the importance of investor education, stating, “By equipping individuals with the right tools, we’re building a more secure and resilient investment ecosystem.”

Other notable contributions included remarks from Femi Shobanjo, CEO of NGX RegCo, on the Exchange’s self-regulatory mandate, and Adedayo Hamzat, GMD of Zedcrest Group, who advocated for technology-driven portfolio diversification. Abimbola Babalola, Head of Trading and Products at NGX, shared insights on leveraging research and technology for smarter investing, while Dabota Ordor, Head of Retail and Digital Services at United Capital Securities, provided strategies for financial planning, budgeting, and risk management to mitigate market risks.

The Ring the Bell for Financial Literacy ceremony at NGX brought together SEC officials, market leaders, and key stakeholders in a joint commitment to advancing financial literacy. The week-long activities, executed in collaboration with partners such as United Capital Securities, Zedcrest Group, the Chartered Institute of Stockbrokers (CIS), and the Association of Securities Dealing Houses of Nigeria (ASHON), demonstrated a collective effort to create a more informed, resilient, and empowered retail investor community.