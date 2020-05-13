Niche Global Selects Volante Technologies’ SEPA Instant Payments As A Service In The Cloud - Volante Supports Emerging Fintech With Their European Payments Aspirations

Volante Technologies, a global provider of payments and financial messaging solutions to accelerate digital transformation, today announced that Niche Global, a rising fintech player, has selected Volante’s cloud-based SEPA instant Payments as a Service solution to accelerate its expansion into the European payments market.
Niche Global is a Hong Kong-based fintech innovator providing instant remittance and debit card solutions in Asia that simplify the complexity of payments for consumers and businesses. By offering SEPA instant payments to their customers, the organisation plans to increase the reach of their digital wallet and omnichannel payment services in Europe.
Niche Global selected Volante’s SEPA Instant Payments as a Service because of its resiliency, reliability and cost-effectiveness. Rapid implementation and accelerated time to value for new offerings were also important considerations. Volante’s service supports Niche Global’s aspirations to quickly scale their business without the overhead of setting up their own payment processing infrastructure, and focus on delivering propositions that differentiate themselves in the market.
Tony Xiao, Director & CEO, Niche Global, commented, “We aim to build our service using a robust and efficiently managed infrastructure. A proven track record in delivering payments as a service with solutions based on next generation cloud technology was key for us in our selection of Volante. We are ready to move fast in order to offer innovative payment and remittance services to our customers and we firmly believe that Volante is the right partner to enable us to do this.”
Nihit Ahuja, Regional Sales Head – EMEA, Volante Technologies, added, “We are delighted to enable Niche Global’s path to innovation by providing them with an end-to-end instant payments processing service. Our service can be accessed easily through a single API for transaction initiation, integration, payment processing, and clearing connectivity. Our vision is to support all global payment rails as a service, thereby eliminating the complexity of setting up payments processing infrastructure and allowing our clients to focus on their core business and their customers.”